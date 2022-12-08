Not Available

Javier Falcón is a Chief Inspector in the Seville police, a brilliant detective whose personal and professional life is compromised by dark secrets from the past in this ambitious and complex new series. Falcón himself is a complex and layered character, with a psychological darkness which mirrors the brutal darkness which surrounds him in Seville. An innately sexual and charismatic character, Falcón is forceful and focussed, happy to ignore the distinction between the law and criminals and embrace his own flaws and addictions when he has stuff. The hidden side of Falcón’s personality is matched by the darker, more visceral side of Seville; a dark and brutal place which lurks behind the creative and vibrant façade of the city. Set and filmed in and around Seville, the drama will show viewers a side to the city which they are unlikely to have seen before; Falcón’s Seville is shadowy, atmospheric but with a dynamic vibrancy and life.