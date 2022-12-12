Fall in Love with a Scientist

Not Available

It tells the dual love story of scientist Yang Lan Hang and Bai Ling Ling in the virtual and real world. The two met on the Internet in their early years. After Yang Lan Hang returned to China, he was admitted to T University as a doctoral student. Unexpectedly, he ran into Bai Ling Ling, the “friend online" he was thinking of, and disrupted her carefully prepared thesis defense. In order to make up for it and to pursue Bai Ling Ling smoothly, Yang Lan Hang continued to become a friend online to solve Bai Ling Ling on the one hand, and arranged Bai Ling Ling into the laboratory on the other hand. The misunderstanding between Bai Ling Ling and Yang Lan Hang gradually resolved, and the two fought side by side, tackling tough issues, and sympathized with each other. Adapted from novel "Dang Ai Qing Yu Shang Ke Xue Jia" (当爱情遇上科学家) by Ye Luo Wu Xin (叶落无心).