The highly anticipated 2010 Chinese remake of All About Eve, Fall in Love with Anchor Beauty brings together top Chinese and Korean stars for a fresh new adaptation of the Korean Wave classic. Television host Zhu Dan and top Taiwan actress Cheryl Yang (of My Queen fame) face off as up-and-coming news anchors whose professional rivalry extends into their love lives. While the original All About Eve starred Jang Dong Gun, this remake fulfills its Korean heartthrob quotient with Jang Hyuk (Chuno), who plays the man loved by both leading ladies. Fall in Love with Anchor Beauty also co-stars Wu Jian (Modern Marriage) and Hong Kong actor Bowie Lam, and All About Eve's original heroine Chae Rim makes a cameo appearance in the drama as well. Raised in an orphanage, kindhearted news anchor Dan Ping (Zhu Dan) never intended to compete with anyone, and certainly not with her long-lost sister Zheng Nan (Cheryl Yang). Anchors at the same TV station, Dan Ping and Zheng Nan both fall in love with producer Yi Po (Jang Hyuk), but his heart belongs to Dan Ping. Smart, beautiful, and ambitious, Zheng Nan can't accept losing to someone lesser. Having experienced setbacks in love, she devotes herself to getting ahead in her career at all costs, including betraying her own sister.