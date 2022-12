Not Available

Kang Min Ho’s father ran a large company, but sudden death of his father led to his uncle taking over the company. After that, he gets kicked out of this company. He then undergoes a heart transplant surgery and his personality changes due to cellular memory syndrome. He begins to have warm feelings and falls in love with Kim Soon Jung who is a secretary. He then realizes the true meaning of love and happiness. Meanwhile, Joon Hee will form a love triangle with the leads.