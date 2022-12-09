Not Available

Fallen Hero is a 1970's drama about the fluctuating fortunes of former rugby star Gareth Hopkins (Del Henney). Forced to retire early after an injury ends his career, Gareth's life soon goes from bad to worse when his wife Dorothy (Wanda Ventham) leaves him, forcing him to raise their baby daughter on his own. Just when he feels he's reached his lowest point, an unexpected windfall changes the course of Gareth's future, enabling him to finally get back on his feet and achieve the profile he's always craved. But even though he now has all the trappings of a successful life, Gareth soon realises the only thing he really wants is Dorothy.