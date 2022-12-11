Falling in Love With Cats

This is a tale about a crisis-ridden yet romantic and heart-warming love story. In order to look for her childhood savior, Song Zi, a girl from Cat Planet, came to Earth. During her search, she runs into trouble and meets the owner of a pet shop, Lu Wu. A love story unravels between them. After going through a series of trials and tribulations, the two confess their feelings for each other and finally get together. However, it appears that an even more significant challenge awaits them...
