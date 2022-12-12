Falling Into You

Not Available

Chen Zi Tong is down on her luck. She was once a promising Taekwondo athlete with hopes of competing at the Olympic Games. But a debilitating knee injury inflicted by a scheming friend and a disloyal boyfriend forced her to turn her back on her sporting ambitions. She still dreams of returning to competition but has been forced to take on a job as a worker at a startup delivery company.After a strange mishap, she meets the young, successful CEO Fang Zhi Sheng of the promising company.