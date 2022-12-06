Not Available

Falling Skies

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DreamWorks Television

The series tells the story of the aftermath of a global invasion by several races of extraterrestrials that neutralizes the world's power grid and technology, quickly destroys the combined militaries of all the world's countries, and apparently kills over 90% of the human population within a few days.

Cast

Noah WyleThomas 'Tom' Mason
Moon BloodgoodDr. Anne Glass
Will PattonCaptain Daniel 'Dan' Weaver
Drew RoyHal Mason
Connor JessupBen Mason
Maxim KnightMatthew 'Matt' Mason

