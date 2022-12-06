Falling Skies

The series tells the story of the aftermath of a global invasion by several races of extraterrestrials that neutralizes the world's power grid and technology, quickly destroys the combined militaries of all the world's countries, and apparently kills over 90% of the human population within a few days.
|Noah Wyle
|Thomas 'Tom' Mason
|Moon Bloodgood
|Dr. Anne Glass
|Will Patton
|Captain Daniel 'Dan' Weaver
|Drew Roy
|Hal Mason
|Connor Jessup
|Ben Mason
|Maxim Knight
|Matthew 'Matt' Mason
