Fallout: Nuka Break is a live-action fan-made web series made by Wayside Creations and set in the Fallout video game universe. Its direct setting is derived from both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. Nuka Break features three main characters, a "Vault dweller, his ghoul companion, and a slave they free from New Vegas". Along with the sets, puppets are used for some of the scenes, along with CGI for the gun battles and other scenes. The series features actor Doug Jones as a guest star, playing Mayor Conners, and voice actor Vic Mignogna as the merchant/narrator. The series was originally conceived as a film titled Fallout: Nuka Break - The Movie, which was released in early 2011 on YouTube. The film was so popular that Wayside Creations, a non-profit made up of "a team of Fallout fans", decided to turn it into a full miniseries, with the first episode being released in September 2011. A second season, funded via Kickstarter, is currently in production.