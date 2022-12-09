Not Available

Clem’s upbringing and teen years left a lot to be desired, but she pulled herself up and built a fantastic life – great job, terrific apartment and an amazing fiancé, Nick, a college professor from a well-to-do “normal” family. Nick’s warm and supportive parents, Rose (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Walt (Brian Stokes Mitchell), embrace Clem and complete the family she always wanted. But when Clem’s wild-child half-sister, Shannon, appears on their doorstep to escape their train wreck of a dad, Nick agrees that Clem can help her avoid all the mistakes she made, and they invite her to move in. As the family Clem chose and the family she has blend, Clem realizes that this happy fam may be the perfection she’s been seeking.