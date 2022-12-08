Not Available

Famous faces are immortalized in a copy of one of the world’s most iconic portrait paintings by master art forger John Myatt in every series of Fame In The Frame. Celebrities including Catherine Tate, Frank Skinner, Ronnie Wood and Stephen Fry dress up as key characters from a celebrated portrait and sit for John Myatt as he attempts to master them into a replica of an original artwork. As Myatt puts paint to canvas he interviews his subject, discussing everything from their love of art, to deeper insights into their fascinating careers and private lives. In return for their patience he reveals some of his secret forging techniques and divulges his top tips on how to paint in the style of the original artist. Myatt also reveals the artistic backstory to each of the famous paintings exploring the context in which they were originally produced and offers viewers expert insight into how and why the portraits have become iconic works of art. While the chats may be light hearted, John takes his work very seriously. Having produced countless illegal fakes in the past – and going to prison for it – he knows exactly how to reproduce some of history’s great works of art. But here, he is racing against the clock and eager to please as he presents each guest with the painting as a gift at the end of the show.