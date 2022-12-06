Families at War

Not Available

The idea of this show is that two families battle each other to see who is the more talented. Each of the three members face off against each other to show off their talent except when Vic or Bob ring their 'Challenge Hats' when the member of the other team has a special challenge to do (for example, a butcher has to identify five different types of meat by touch alone or a dancer might have to dance to the music of the now defunct News at Ten). Each face of is judged by a jury of twelve people who each do the same job (in the pilot, it was shoemakers) and for each vote their team get they win a point.