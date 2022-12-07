Family (2003)

Not Available

Martin Kemp (EASTENDERS, THE KRAYS) stars in this gritty television mini-series about the fictional London crime family, the Cutlers. Specialising in extortion and protection racketing, the dynasty are a force to be reckoned with on the East-End streets. Only Joey Cutler (Kemp) sees a way out of the dangerous life of crime in the running of a successful high class restaurant, but even this venture is not without violence. Simone Lahbib (BAD GIRLS, WIRE IN THE BLOOD) also stars as the vulnerable Jacqueline Cutler, driven to drink by her oppressive family.