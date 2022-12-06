Not Available

Go behind the scenes of LA's other film industry! Family Business is a story with porn, not just porn with a story. This makes this pretty explicit Showtime original equally appealing to men and women both. Meet Adam Glasser, aka "Seymore Butts" as he produces, distributes and sometimes stars in some very controversial adult films. Adam is educated, eloquent and surprisingly ethical/moral. His business and his films are, in his own and others' opinions, quite 'educational' as well as so controversial that they spurred the first obscenity charges filed in California in almost a decade, in 2001. Lila Glasser, Adam's proud mother is also the business bookkeeper and only other person named on the obscenity charges. Lila wants Adam to meet someone special to share his life and help raise his small son. While not in a typical family business, Lila is the typical mom (& grandmother). She has, by the way, according to her, never seen any of her son's movies.