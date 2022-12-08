Not Available

Hosted by Derek Hough, "Family Dance Off" is a one-hour special featuring five families who love to dance and who get the chance of a lifetime to perform and compete on a Hollywood stage before a live studio audience. Five families with a variety of backgrounds and styles will perform, the studio audience will vote, and the favorite family will dance away with a grand prize of $10,000. Get ready to bust a move. Derek Hough is Dancing with the Stars' only four-time winning professional dancer. He has risen to become a show favorite, with an eye for innovative and daring choreography that earned him his fourth and fifth Emmy nominations in 2013. Hough has transformed America's favorite actors, athletes and singers into dancers, and now he's helping real-life families dance dream become a reality.