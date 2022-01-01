Not Available

Two families of five try to guess what the "survey said" in polls conducted with 100 people in this durable game show. The original version premiered on ABC and was hosted by Richard Dawson from 1976 until it was canceled in 1985. The series was revived by CBS in 1988 with Ray Combs hosting it until its cancellation in 1993 and its accompanying syndicated series until 1994, when he was replaced by Dawson for one season. The series was activated again in 1999 and continues to air with the 13th season, which began on September 12, 2011. During that time, it has been hosted by Louie Anderson, Richard Karn, John O'Hurley and Steve Harvey-2010–2011 season.Family Feud has been renewed through the 2014–2015 season, and will go HD in 2012–2013 season.