In 13 episodes, the series of fiction "Family Issues" portrays the life of Peter, a family court judge that you will find that there is a very common routine. He has a troubled past - his mother still abandoned child - and still carries family problems as his brother's fight to get rid of drugs and hospitalization of the father who is dying. While Peter faces its own family dilemmas, see passing before him in the courtroom, complex family dilemmas: ex-spouses who strive for material goods or custody, children rejected and unrecognized and other surrounding cases. Intoxicated by a need to do justice, Peter develops out of court and investigative dark side that puts you at risk.