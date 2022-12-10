Family Karma

Not Available

Growing up in traditional, multigenerational households, this group is bonded by their strong cultural ties and vibrant Miami social lives. With parents and grandparents instilling their cherished customs, and adult children who are drifting more towards the “American Way,” the two worlds collide in the most unexpected ways. These friends are determined to live life to the fullest, navigate the pressures of being in adulthood, while maintaining their deep-rooted ties to an incredible culture.