Not Available

Family Law was a compelling drama which tackled complicated legal issues in the field of family law. The attorneys in this Southern California firm served their clients by handling divorce, custody, children's rights and the occasional murder case in the pursuit of justice. CBS cancelled the show in May, 2002 after airing 68 episodes, citing low ratings as the cause of its demise. E-mail [email protected] (Sony Home Entertainment) and request Family Law on DVD.