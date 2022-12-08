Family Man (2002)

Not Available

Ko Hoi is first saxophonist in the police band, with a happy and warm family. He is the father of four daughters (Wasabi, Tracy, Bobo, and Polly), whom he regards as complete treasures. As a young policeman, he impressed his supervisor and had the chance of being promoted. Unfortunately, his wife passed away during this time and Ko Hoi then rejected the offer of promotion, knowing that he could have a dangerous job, since he must now play both the father and mother roles in the lives of his young daughters. Ko Hoi has raised his daughters to adulthood, but still adores them and treats them as children. The young women have always appreciated their father and refer to him as "jute sai ho ba" (something along the lines of "the greatest father of all time").