Ko Eun Byul (Ryu Hyo Young) is the granddaughter of a family who runs a large company. She disappears on the day of her engagement ceremony. Her mother, Jung Yun (Shim Eun Gyung) then tries to find her. Jung Yun discover the secret of a Chaebol family during the time of searching her daughter. This drama is remake of Chilean telenovela “Dónde está Elisa?“