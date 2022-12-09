Not Available

Family, to the Nth Power

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Chu Mu's mother Wen Nan is getting married for the third time, which will give Chu Mu a total of 3 step-siblings. There's Qi Qi, his rambunctious step-sister from his mother's second marriage, who announces that she wants Chu Mu to be her boyfriend. Wen Nan's third marriage is to a super wealthy widower named Xue Mao Xiang who has 2 children from his previous marriages - the spoiled and aloof Xue Yang, and daughter Xue Zhi Li, who returns from abroad to be the mediator of this new unconventional family.

    Cast

    		Song DandanWen Nan
    		Zhu YuchenChu Mu
    		Wang Zi WenQi Qi

    View Full Cast >

    Images