Family's Honor is a South Korean television series starring Yoon Jung-hee, Park Si-hoo, Jeon No-min, Kim Sung-min, Shin Da-eun, Jeon Hye-jin, and Maya. It aired on SBS from October 11, 2008 to April 19, 2009 on Saturdays and Sundays at 21:55 for 54 episodes. With its strong focus on family traditions and values, the series revolves around the tangled and less than perfect lives of the illustrious Ha family. It centers on the filial granddaughter of the Ha household, played by Yoon Jung-hee. Writer Jung Ji-woo said, "I wanted to write a story about a very backward woman. I wanted to see how a woman who cannot speak up for herself and likes to sew could survive in modern society." Director Park Young-soo added that, "I wanted to revive the significance of our dying traditions. I worked hard to capture that."