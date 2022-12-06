Not Available

Famous Chil Princesses is a story about four sisters, Deok-chil, Seol-chil, Mi-chil and Jong-chil, whose father is a retired military man. This humorous drama depicts the real-life stories of today's families, eliciting both laughter and tears from its viewers. The life of the oldest sister, Deok-chil, whose unloving husband divorces her, shows problems facing remarried couples. The upbeat and confident second sister, Seol-chil, plays the role of a son to her parents and ends up fighting for love against her younger sister, the pretty but selfish Mi-chil, who is the family's troublemaker. Finally, the youngest of the sisters, Jong-chil, becomes pregnant and marries her boyfriend at a tender age, facing numerous conflicts with her in-laws.