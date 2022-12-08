Not Available

FAMOUS IN 12, the new unscripted series/social experiment that will film one fame-seeking family around the clock for 12 weeks straight, will premiere on Tuesday, June 3 (8:00-9:00pm ET), it was announced today by The CW Network. FAMOUS IN 12 is a unique social experiment that tracks the lives of one determined family as they move to the entertainment capital of the world - Los Angeles - and pull back the curtain to reveal how the fame machine operates. The family will be guided by the TMZ machine, which will create a series of opportunities for them. TMZ and Harvey Levin will help, and additional experts will be brought in throughout the course of the series to provide input and guidance on the path to fame, but it is up to the family to pull it off. Throughout their 12-week quest, the family will circulate through some of Los Angeles' most populated - and popular - venues in order to seize opportunities that might come calling.