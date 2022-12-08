Famous Planes: World War II Fighters

Not Available

Famous Planes puts you in the cockpit of the greatest military aircraft ever flown. This all action film features dramatic combat sequences, thrilling close up footage, and interviews with the men who flew these famous planes. In Famous Fighters of World War II, part of our continuing series Famous Planes, we examine four Allied fighters, their history and dvelopment and the operational role they played during the Second World War. Included in this volume are profiles of the Lockheed P-38 "Lightning," the Curtiss P-40 "Warhawk," the Republic P-47 "Thunderbolt," and the Grumman F6F "Hellcat."