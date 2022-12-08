Not Available

FanAddicts! is a fun and eye-opening look at movie fandom taken to the extreme that actually gets into what drives these fans to collect,” said Lisa Lucas, Executive Producer of Original Programming at ReelzChannel. “While there is always an element of passion and dedication, what sets the FanAddicts! apart is that these fans have an insatiable thirst for more. We’re also excited to have classic Batman Adam West as the voice of the series given he is the ultimate kitsch superhero and makes for a perfect pairing with beguiling, guilty pleasure TV.