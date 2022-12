Not Available

A group of mysterious white-haired children has been spotted at different times and places in Europe for over 500 years. Always with the looks of 11 years old, they behave way more mature than they should be, never grow, and seem to have supernatural power. What they have kept being after is a girl, and all the connection they have is a picture with a crescent moon. Now, in the year of 2012, an athletic boy named Tohma is about to be involved in this centuries-long mystery.