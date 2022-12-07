Fantastic Festivals of the World

Not Available

'Fantastic Festivals' features the best, most exotic and unique celebrations. Festivals around the world are celebrated throughout the year with great enthusiasm. The thousand year old Rath Yatra festival in India, the contemporary Buskers Festival in New Zealand, the high voltage Carnival in the US Virgin Islands and the little known Gypsy Festival in the south of France, are among the fascinating cultures explored in this series. These programs combine the unique and exotic in each location. From the tribal dances in Papua New Guinea and the Andean culture in Bolivia to the ancestry tradition in Japan. This is how people get together with one global purpose: to jointly maintain their identity and celebrate who they are. The beautiful, the colorful, the unusual, and in some cases, even the bizarre are explored in this exclusive high definition series.