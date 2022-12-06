Not Available

Fantastic Max is a cartoon about a 16-month-old boy and his travels through space. His colleagues are FX, a green alien from the planet Twinkle Twinkle, and A.B. Sitter, the "plastic parent". With FX's magic (and his trademark saying "Rocket and roll!"), Max's baby bottle becomes a rocket and catapults them into space. Fantastic Max aired Sunday mornings as part of a two-hour block called The Funtastic World of Hanna-Barbera, which is best known for featuring the cartoon Yogi's Treasure Hunt. The block also spawned some short-lived cartoons including Super Ted, Midnight Patrol, and Don Coyote.