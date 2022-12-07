Not Available

Fanthomas is a norwegian animatons series by Anders Bye og Jesper Sundnes, animated by the production company Qvisten for VGTV. Fanthomas is a fictive superhero, and through several episodes he confronts norwegian celebreties. The main character, Fanthomas, shares much of the characteristics of the norwegian stylist Jan Thomas Mørch Husby. The episodes were first published on internet-tv in april 2009. The first season had a total of 10 episodes, the second season had 6. In addition, a three-part episode was made, with endings for season 1. The first episode had over 285.000 viewers the first week, and that is a record for VGTV. Fanthomas was nominated for, and won the "funniest of the year" price at the Norwegian Comedy Awards 2009.