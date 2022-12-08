Fantômas (1913)

Not Available

Fantômas is a French silent crime film serial directed by Louis Feuillade, based on the novel of the same name.[1] The five episodes were released in 1913 – 1914. The series consists of five episodes, each an hour to an hour and a half in length, which end in cliffhangers, i.e., episodes one and three end with Fantomas making a last minute escape, the end of the second movie has Fantômas blowing up Lady Beltham's manor house with Juve and Fandor, the two heroes, still inside. The subsequent episodes begin with a recap of the story that has gone before. Each film is further divided into three or more chapters that do not end in cliffhangers.