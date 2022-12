Not Available

With no soccer accomplishments to speak of during the entirety of Suou Sumire's junior high school years, the young wing gets an odd offer. Suou's main rival, Soshizaki Midori, invites her to join up on the same team in high school, with a promise that she'll never let Suou "play alone." It's an earnest offer, but the question is whether Suou will take her up on it. Thus the curtain opens on a story that collects an enormous cast of individual soccer-playing personalities!