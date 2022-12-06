Not Available

FarmKids

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The FARMkids concept is based around the irony of farm animals who know nothing about living in the country. They are a bunch of fastlane pampered city animals who live a star studded life in a popular nursery petting zoo, but their lives take a funny unexpected turn when they suddenly get relocated. To top it off their new home is nothing like one would expect from a simple old farm. At its core, this series is aiming at twisting and repackaging a strong and timeless farm theme into a fast, edgy comedy. Dude Ranch, the FARMkids new home, is a place where the old, modern and twilight zone elements meet to make this a way out of the ordinary environment. This is not the average city slickers on the Old MacDonald type of situation; FARMkids represents a twisted and very entertaining approach to a time tested theme.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images