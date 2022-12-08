Not Available

Farouk Omar

  • Adventure
  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MBC Production

A comprehensive documentary for one of the greatest eras in the history of Islam: the era of Omar Ibn Al-Khattab. Expanding the Islamic state shortly after the death of the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) to the entire Arab World; standing on the threshold of India and China in the East and the gates of Europe in the North; and roll into the North Africa under the leadership of Omar Ibn Al-Khattab: a leader who made ​​an outstanding example of a role model for many generations to come. While very proud of his religion and culture, Omar exemplified openness to other cultures and human values at their highest standards.

Cast

