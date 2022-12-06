Not Available

Farscape

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    The Jim Henson Company

    Five years ago, astronaut John Crichton attempted to use the Earth's atmosphere to propel his ship, Farscape 1, at great speeds across the solar system. He went much further though and was sucked down a wormhole to a distant part of the galaxy and into the middle of a battle. He was rescued by a group of escaping prisoners and taken aboard their living ship. As the years went by, Crichton has made enemies, powerful and dangerous enemies. On his journey to find a way back home, he freed other captives who became part of the crew on Moya.

    Cast

    		Ben BrowderJohn Crichton
    		Claudia BlackAeryn Sun
    		Jonathan HardyDominar Rygel XVI
    		Anthony SimcoeKa D'Argo
    		Gigi EdgleyChiana
    		Wayne PygramScorpius

    View Full Cast >

    Images

    62 More Images