Fashion Bloggers follows the fast-paced lives of Australia’s top independent bloggers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Surrounded by a boundless playground of vogue styles and chic trends, we follow these always on-the-go trendsetters as they style, shoot and post customised editorials through their countless social media outlets. However, being at the forefront of fashion and lifestyle is not all front rows and runway shows. Fashion Bloggers will take you behind the scenes and in to the girls’ personal lives, bringing to light the challenges of being in demand 24 hours a day.