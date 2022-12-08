Not Available

From the classic Chanel suit to this season's hottest Jimmy Choos, the team working at the Second Time Around high-end consignment shop have access to the best fashion finds New York City has to offer. Far from the land of thrift, this sassy shop makes dreams come true for shoppers looking for designer fashions on a budget. “Fashion Hunters” follows four eccentric store employees as they go out searching the attics, closets and garages of New York’s elite. These fashionistas are demanding about how they curate their racks and they need to be with such demanding clientele. From the savvy socialite to the downtown hipster, this group has to deal with big personalities looking to either make back some money or find their fashion dream come true.