Fashion Queens is a topical, fashion-based talk show featuring two of Atlanta’s style elite, celebrity hairstylists Derek J and Miss Lawrence, and New York’s fashion maven and media socialite, Bevy Smith. In each thirty-minute episode, the trendy opinionated trio cover anything and everything related to the world of fashion, from haute couture to celebrity style to unusual outfits from around the globe, giving their unique perspective on the trends, hits, and misses. Bringing their feisty fashion lexicon and colorful catchphrases to late night, segments include "The Week in Fashion" (major headlines from the week in fashion), "Reading Room" (calling out celebrities’ fashion missteps), "Giving Me Wife" (when a Housewife looks fabulous), and the "Gag Award" (the highest fashion recognition on the show).