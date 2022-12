Not Available

Straight from Zoe's fashion empire headquarters on Melrose Avenue, "Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe" gives viewers the definitive inside look into what's hot and what's not in fashion, beauty and pop culture. Joined by fashion insider and Harper’s Bazaar Editor-At-Large Derek Blasberg, Zoe's husband Rodger Berman, and their celebrity friends, each episode will be a fun, glamour-packed look at the world around us through the lens of fashion.