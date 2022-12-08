Not Available

Jacques Pepin, the man who taught millions of Americans how to cook, shares the techniques he honed in the most famous kitchens of the world to show you how to create simple, special meals in minutes. This 4-hour, 2-disc DVD set, adapted from the new PBS series, pays tribute to a very simple cuisine, with recipes that require little work and fit nicely into the fast-paced lifestyles of today. Use the interactivity of the DVD format to learn how to create 8 complete menus -- 30 great-tasting dishes -- all special enough for company, yet easy enough for those weekday evenings when you have no time. Easy and fast can still be deliciously elegant -- with Jacques Pepin Fast Food My Way.