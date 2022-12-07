Not Available

Fast Forward (2008)

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ORF

Chief Inspector Angelika Schnell (Born Zuhlehner) is head of the Homicide Division in Vienna. She is divorced and has two children, Kathrin and Jan. Schnell is very empathic. In daydreaming, she often sees murder victim in their actions in various places that have to do with the victim or the deed. In the course of the seasons the daydreams extend themselves on personal feelings and sometimes Angelika projected on the body of the victim. The break between daydream and reality is often only apparent at the end of the scene. Directly, she works with district inspector Harald Franitschek.

Cast

Ursula StraussChefInsp Angelika Schnell
Andreas LustDr. Stefan Schnell
Wolf BachofnerChefInsp Harald Franitschek
Katharina StraßerBezInsp Maja Landauer
Morteza TavakoliKemal Öztürk
Simon MorzéJan Schnell

