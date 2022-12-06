Not Available

Fastlane follows two renegade cops, LAPD officer Van Ray (Peter Facinelli, The Inside) and former gang member now NYPD narcotics cop Deaqon Hayes (Bill Bellamy, Cousin Skeeter), as they go undercover to catch the most elite criminals in Los Angeles, while searching for the ones that killed Deaq’s estranged brother and Van’s partner, Andre. Led by their no-nonsense boss, LAPD lieutenant Billie Chambers (Tiffani Thiessen, Beverly Hills, 90210), they have full access to The Candy Store, a downtown warehouse full of confiscated expensive goodies, such as Ducatis, Ferraris, and Rolexes. These ‘fifty-one percent cops and forty-nine percent criminals’ have the ultimate backstage pass to blend right into the glamorous world of high-stakes crime.