Fatal Fury

Not Available

When world-class martial artist Jeff Bogard is brutally murdered before his sons eyes by a former family friend, young Terry and Andy Bogard devote their lives to learning their father's bare-knuckled street fighting techniques in a quest for revenge. If they can get good enough, fast enough, furious enough, maybe they can stand a chance? but only one son will be chosen by their father's master to learn the legendary Hakkyokuseiken technique. Which one will it be-older brother Terry, the street-fighting lone wolf? Or tough little brother Andy, silver-haired and beautiful, trained in Japan in the deadliest of the martial arts?