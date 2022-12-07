Fate 1969-2010

Not Available

Arikawa Takahashi is a rising star in the finance ministry and has huge political goals. His family, or more specifically his mother, runs 50 hospitals and is willing to give Takahashi the financial resources needed to achieve his dreams. As fate would have it, he receives an omiai offer for the daughter of Shiroi Shinichiro, head of the policy department. Shinichiro is in trouble because his brother in law's construction company who backs him up with funds is in deep financial turmoil and one needs money to play politics.