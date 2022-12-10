Not Available

This series is one of the sleeper-hits of 2003. Made with a low budget, it managed to garner good viewership ratings in Hong Kong despite being overshadowed by other high profile productions. Story-wise, Fate Twisters is unremarkable, playing on familiar scenarios such as a rich man finding his long-lost son, corporate ladder struggles, and the lives of the lower middle-class. But what made it such a success were the spot-on casting, accomplished characterization, and outstanding performances all round.