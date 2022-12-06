Fated to love you

Not Available

Ji Cun Xi is a slick and polished heir who is intent on proposing to his prima ballerina girlfriend Anna on a romantic night cruise. Enter Chen Xin Yi, an endearingly unfashionable officer worker who, in a desperate attempt to keep her boyfriend, plans to lose her virginity to him on the very same cruise. Through a strange turn of events, Ji and Chen end up spending an intimate night together. But it’s only in the morning light that they realize they are not their respective partners! Suffice to say, a new love story is conceived that fateful night.