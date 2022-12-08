Fated to love you (KR)

Not Available

The hard working, kind and timid Kim Mi Young has little in the way of education, beauty or wealth, but all that changes after a fateful night of accidental passion with the spoiled, rich heir of a family company, Lee Gun. Her insignificant existence completely transforms when she finds out she is pregnant and must tie her life to his in a shot-gun wedding. The couple decides to make the best of a bad situation, but just when Lee Gun begins to show his growing affection for Kim Mi Young, his first love re-enters the picture to stake her claim.