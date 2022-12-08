Not Available

Fated to love you (KR)

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Page One Film

The hard working, kind and timid Kim Mi Young has little in the way of education, beauty or wealth, but all that changes after a fateful night of accidental passion with the spoiled, rich heir of a family company, Lee Gun. Her insignificant existence completely transforms when she finds out she is pregnant and must tie her life to his in a shot-gun wedding. The couple decides to make the best of a bad situation, but just when Lee Gun begins to show his growing affection for Kim Mi Young, his first love re-enters the picture to stake her claim.

Cast

Jang HyukLee Gun
Jang Na-raKim Mi Young
Choi Jin-hyukDaniel Pitt
Wang Ji-wonKang Se-ra
Choi Woo-shikLee Yong
Na Young-HeeLee Yong's mother

