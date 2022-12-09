Not Available

Fates and Furies

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

iHQ

Even though Goo Hae-Ra (Lee Min-Jung) is smart and beautiful, she is in miserable situation because of her family. Her older sister attempted suicide and her father passed away. The only way she can escape her situation is with money. She approaches Tae In-Joon (Joo Sang-Wook). He is the second son of a shoe company owner. Tae In-Joon falls in love with Goo Hae-Ra.

Cast

Lee Min-jungGoo Hae-Ra
Joo Sang-WookTae In-Joon
So Yi-hyunCha Soo-Hyun
Lee Ki-WooJin Tae-O
LizzyTae Jung-Min
Cha Soo-yeonGoo Hyun-Joo

Images