Father Dear Father in Australia

Patrick Glover's brother, who is living in Australia, has to leave home suddenly in connection with his work. Worried about leaving his two teenage daughters alone to fend for themselves during his absence, he makes an urgent telephone call to Patrick, in England, to ask for his help. Patrick agrees to come to the rescue - and he and Nanny travel to Australia, where they find Patrick's stunning brunette-haired nieces are very similar, in nature, to Patrick's own daughters - and that they even have the same breed of dog, as their own 'H.G.', as a pet. The girls are not at first impressed with having their uncle staying in the house with them, as they had been looking forward to the freedom of being left to their own devices without any adult supervision.